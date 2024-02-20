Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.45

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 567389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

