Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.45

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 567389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
