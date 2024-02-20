HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

HRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of HRT opened at $14.13 on Friday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HireRight by 727.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HireRight by 472.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

