HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,793 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in HP were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of HP by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

HP Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

