Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 45,088 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.53% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $87,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $7.23 on Tuesday, reaching $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 462,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,211. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.74.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

