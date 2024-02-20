Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 403,887 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.69% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $106,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. 53,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

