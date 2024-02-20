Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $113,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Up 0.4 %

NVR stock traded up $29.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7,419.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,456. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7,112.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,435.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,000.90 and a 52-week high of $7,617.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $133.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,204 shares of company stock worth $50,800,251 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.