Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of Welltower worth $104,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 548,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 184,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

WELL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.19. 433,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,967. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

