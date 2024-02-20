Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 46,706 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,706 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $93,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.56. The stock had a trading volume of 179,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,513. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

