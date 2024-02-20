Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Hits New 12-Month High at $287.73

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $287.73 and last traded at $287.03, with a volume of 9450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.09.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,643 shares of company stock worth $965,381 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

