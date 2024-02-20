iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.81

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$93.81 and last traded at C$93.55, with a volume of 105424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,629,012. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

