Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Trading Up 5.1%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 544,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 590,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.