Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) were down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.78 and last traded at $41.87. Approximately 61,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 267,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ichor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after acquiring an additional 265,677 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

