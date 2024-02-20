ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.40

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 687733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.
ICICI Bank Stock Up 3.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 24.82%. Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
