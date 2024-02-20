ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.40

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 687733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 24.82%. Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 114.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

