ICON (ICX) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $238.11 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,308,227 coins and its circulating supply is 980,308,525 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 980,274,762.3587986. The last known price of ICON is 0.25146566 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $9,672,692.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.