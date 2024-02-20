IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 447,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,636. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $30,870,973.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.