IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Down 7.4%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.61 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 259,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,056,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

