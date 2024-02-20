IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $555.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $579.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.