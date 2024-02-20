IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$41.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.28. 108,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 20.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.33. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$30.34 and a 52-week high of C$43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

