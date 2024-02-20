Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 429,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 233,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Imagine Lithium Stock Down 14.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imagine Lithium
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.