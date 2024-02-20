Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $74.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.17.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at $31,257,000. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Immunocore by 93.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after acquiring an additional 438,946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Immunocore by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after acquiring an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at $23,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

