Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Down 7%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $24.02. 152,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 743,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMNM. Wedbush increased their price objective on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 505.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 877,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,697 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

