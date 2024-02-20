Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of IRT opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -222.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -914.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

