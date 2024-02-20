Informatica Corp (NYSE:INFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Informatica Corp (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Informatica stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. 1,123,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.67, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Informatica has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,560.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Informatica by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Informatica by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Informatica by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Corporation is an independent provider of enterprise data integration software and services. The Company’s product portfolio centers on data offers a range of solutions, both on-premise and in the cloud, for data integration, data quality, big data, master data management, data security, data exchange and data preparation, among others.

