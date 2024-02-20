Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Shares Gap Down to $34.09

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $32.52. Informatica shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 1,352,270 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,560.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Informatica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,216,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Informatica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter worth $2,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

