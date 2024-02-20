Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INFA. UBS Group raised their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of INFA traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Informatica has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,560.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 1,144.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Corporation is an independent provider of enterprise data integration software and services. The Company’s product portfolio centers on data offers a range of solutions, both on-premise and in the cloud, for data integration, data quality, big data, master data management, data security, data exchange and data preparation, among others.

