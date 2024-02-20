InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

INMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get InMode alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on InMode

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.22. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.