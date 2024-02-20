InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Down to $22.80

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $21.57. InMode shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 1,648,914 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get InMode alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INMD

InMode Stock Down 11.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in InMode by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,967 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $4,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in InMode by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,373 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 70,058 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $5,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.