Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.26

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.26, with a volume of 124010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INE. Desjardins upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

