InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE IHT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Activity

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,279,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,378 shares of company stock worth $3,822,392. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

