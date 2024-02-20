Inseego (INSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of INSG opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Inseego has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inseego

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Inseego by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

