Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) COO Sells 41,631 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

