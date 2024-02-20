Insider Selling: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Sells 1,724 Shares of Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

MLM opened at $539.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $550.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

