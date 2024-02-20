Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00.

NYSE TDG traded up $14.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,160.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,351. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,165.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,051.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $946.25.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

