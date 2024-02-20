Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises accounts for 5.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.85% of Insight Enterprises worth $87,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7,441.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $12,131,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.17. 332,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $194.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.35.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

