Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

NSP stock opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,643,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,351,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,220,000 after purchasing an additional 102,371 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Insperity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 882,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

