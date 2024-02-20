Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $231.05

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$231.05 and last traded at C$230.44, with a volume of 20002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$228.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$252.00 to C$256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$236.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$207.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

