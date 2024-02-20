Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.