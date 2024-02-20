Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $365.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.22 and a 200 day moving average of $274.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.49.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

