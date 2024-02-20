Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,899. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

