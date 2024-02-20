Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

