InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG opened at GBX 8,328 ($104.86) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,086 ($64.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,342 ($105.04). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,313.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,492.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,814.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($81.84) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,106.67 ($76.89).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

