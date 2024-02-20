International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 2.9 %
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $116.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
