International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 2.9 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $116.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

