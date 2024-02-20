Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.39 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.39 billion and approximately $179.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $13.93 or 0.00026613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00074568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00020011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,764,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,897,102 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

