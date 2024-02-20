Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $82.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.42.

ITCI stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,666,000 after acquiring an additional 322,235 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $161,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,333,000 after buying an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

