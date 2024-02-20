Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $9.49. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 8,705,401 shares changing hands.

LUNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPMG Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

