Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 825,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $261,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $370.76 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.28%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

