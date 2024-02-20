Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 234,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 234,398 shares.The stock last traded at $46.38 and had previously closed at $46.29.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.