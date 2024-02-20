Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 150,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,686. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.