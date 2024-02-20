Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 13,851 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 171% compared to the average volume of 5,114 call options.
Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $94.15. 1,019,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.
