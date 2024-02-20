Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 51,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 583% compared to the average daily volume of 7,481 call options.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 4,982,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,204. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Read Our Latest Report on ACI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 1,234,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 480,587 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 323,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 212,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.